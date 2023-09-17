Jann Wenner, the co-founder of Rolling Stone magazine who also helped found the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, has been removed from the hall’s board after an interview in which he made comments that were criticized as disparaging female musicians and artists of color.

“Jann Wenner has been removed from the board of directors of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation,” the hall said in a statement released Saturday, which did not provide further details. The decision was announced a day after Wenner’s comments were published in an interview with the New York Times.