FILE PHOTO: Jerry Lee Lewis performs at the Bridge School Benefit Concert in Mountain View

Jerry Lee Lewis performs at the19th annual Bridge School Benefit Concert in Mountain View, California, on Oct. 29, 2005. 

 Kimberly White/REUTERS

American rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, who was torn between his Bible-thumping upbringing and his desire to make hell-raising rock 'n' roll with hits such as "Great Balls of Fire" and "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On," has died at the age of 87.

Lewis passed away from natural causes at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, with his wife, Judith, by his side, his publicist said. The musician had been ill in recent years and suffered a stroke in 2019.