Sixto Diaz Rodriguez performs onstage at Bluesfest Byron Bay 2013 in Byron Bay, Australia. Rodriguez died Tuesday at age 81.

 Matt Roberts/Getty Images/TNS

DETROIT ― Sixto Diaz Rodriguez, the Detroit musician who rose to international fame after being the subject of the Oscar-winning documentary "Searching for Sugar Man," died Tuesday night. He was 81.

Rodriguez had been in declining health and it was unclear where he died. His death was confirmed by his daughter, Regan, and his official website.