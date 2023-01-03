Aretha Franklin

Singer Aretha Franklin performs at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 25, 2012, in Los Angeles.  

 Kevin Winter/Getty Images/TNS

DETROIT — Rolling Stone ranks Aretha Franklin No. 1 in its list of the "greatest singers of all time" on Sunday.

The list has 200 singers and orders them based on "originality, influence, the depth of an artist's catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy," according to the article.