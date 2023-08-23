MUSIC-ROLLING STONES/

An image shows a website connected to an advert which appeared in the London-based newspaper Hackney Gazette on August 17, 2023, heralding a new glass repair store called "Hackney Diamonds". The advertisement appears to reference music by the Rolling Stones and has raised hopes that the band will release a new album. Hackney Diamonds/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.

 HACKNEY DIAMONDS

LONDON -- Have the Rolling Stones just announced the release of a new album?

The band's representatives say "no comment" but the fans, who have been waiting for a new LP for almost two decades, think they might be about to get some satisfaction.