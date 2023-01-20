Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate detained

Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate (not pictured) are escorted by police officers outside the headquarters of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism in Bucharest (DIICOT) after being detained for 24 hours, in Bucharest, Romania, December 29, 2022.  

 INQUAM PHOTOS/OCTAV GANEA/VIA REUTERS

BUCHAREST  - Divisive internet personality Andrew Tate, his brother and two other suspects will remain in custody until Feb. 27, a Romanian court said on Thursday, extending their detention.

Tate and his co-accused were detained by Romanian anti-organized crime prosecutors on Dec. 29 on charges of forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit six women. A court ruled on Jan. 10 that the suspects should remain in Romanian police custody for a full 30 days.