Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been on the offense against the Walt Disney Company for months, criticizing the entertainment giant for opposing legislation he championed and signing a law to strip the company of its special taxing district.

Before he took aim at the company, DeSantis - who is up for reelection next week - was a groom walking down the aisle in a Disney wedding. He and his wife, Jill Casey Black, a former anchor at Jacksonville news station WJXT who goes by Casey, wed at Walt Disney World on Sept. 26, 2009.