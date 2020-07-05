Washington Redskins Coach Ron Rivera said he has been working with team owner Daniel Snyder in recent weeks to come up with a new name for the organization, and he hopes the change could happen within two months.
“If we get it done in time for the season, it would be awesome,” Rivera said in a phone interview Saturday.
Rivera said he and Snyder have been talking about a name change for more than a month, roughly around the time tribal leaders, politicians and others started their latest push for Snyder to reverse his long-standing policy and eliminate a name that is a dictionary-defined racial slur. He added that Snyder started speaking in earnest with NFL officials about the move 2½ weeks ago and suggested the owner is ready to make the move.
Snyder has been under tremendous pressure from top sponsors, including FedEx (whose founder, Fred Smith, is a minority investor in the team) and Nike, to change the name. On Friday, Snyder announced the franchise is undergoing “a thorough review” of the name, and people with knowledge of the situation said Snyder will change it.
Rivera, who has been vacationing, said Snyder has been calling him early on many mornings to discuss the name and brainstorm replacements.
“We came up with a couple of names — two of them I really like,” Rivera said, declining to reveal those possibilities.
Rivera said he believes the most important criteria for a new name is that it is respectful of Native American culture and traditions and also is a tribute to the military. The son of an Army officer, Rivera was raised on military bases; he noted that many Native Americans serve in the military, and he believes the new name should reflect that. And he indicated Snyder agrees with that.
“We want to do this in a positive way,” Rivera said, adding that he wants to be sure the name won’t be “a joke.”