FILE PHOTO: Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch and former supermodel Jerry Hall pose for a photograph outside St Bride's church following a service to celebrate their wedding which took place on Friday, in London

Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch and former supermodel Jerry Hall pose for a photograph outside St Bride's church following a service to celebrate their wedding which took place on Friday, in London, Britain March 5, 2016.  

 Peter Nicholls/Reuters

LOS ANGELES  - Actress and model Jerry Hall and media mogul Rupert Murdoch have finalized their divorce, according to a statement released by the couple.

The 66-year-old Hall filed for divorce in Los Angeles on July 1 from the 91-year-old Murdoch after six years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" and seeking unspecified spousal support and attorneys' fees.