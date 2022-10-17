FILM-VATICAN/CROWE

Actor Russell Crowe uses his smartphone inside St. Peter's Basilica after attending a special screening in the Vatican of the new film "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" for recruits of the Vatican's gendarmes and Swiss Guard, and for Marines guards from the U.S. embassy in Rome, at the Vatican, October 17, 2022. REUTERS/Phil Pullella

 PHIL PULLELLA

VATICAN CITY -- The Vatican treated new recruits of its police force and Swiss Guard to beer and popcorn at a special screening of the new film "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" on Monday, topped off by a meeting with one of its stars -- Russell Crowe.

Crowe, in Italy for the Rome Film Festival, dropped into the Vatican's small projection room -- which seats only about 50 people -- to greet the audience between two back-to-back screenings.