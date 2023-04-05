The Greatest Beer Run Ever

FILE PHOTO: Actor Russell Crowe uses his smartphone inside St. Peter’s Basilica after attending a special screening in the Vatican of the new film “The Greatest Beer Run Ever.”

 PHIL PULLELLA/REUTERS

When actor Russell Crowe began reading about the history of real-life Catholic priest Father Gabriele Amorth, who claimed to have performed over 50,000 exorcisms, he was intrigued.

“He left behind a whole bunch of his first-person experiences to read through. I think there are like a dozen books or something like that, you know. So, it was just his journey that really fascinated me to start with,” the 58-year-old said.