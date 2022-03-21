Russia bans Facebook, Instagram under ‘extremism’ law By David Matthews New York Daily News Mar 21, 2022 Mar 21, 2022 Updated 7 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A court in Moscow banned Facebook and Instagram for “extremist activity.”According to prosecutors, photos of Adolf Hitler appeared on Instagram several years ago and violence against Russians is being coordinated on Facebook.The instant messaging app WhatsApp, which Meta also owns, was not banned, because the government uses it as a “means of communication, not a source of information.”“The activities of the Meta organization are directed against Russia and its armed forces,” FSB representative Igor Kovalevsky told the court, according to TASS.The move comes after Meta blocked several Russian state-owned accounts from its platforms and relaxed its own rules about threatening language toward Russian soldiers and Vladimir Putin.According to TASS, the company will be prevented from conducting business in Russia under the court’s ruling.Individual Russians who continue to use Facebook and Instagram will not be accused of extremism, the court said.According to The Guardian, the government may soon set its sights on YouTube, the last western social media platform operating in Russia. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Afghans mark Nowruz under Taliban with muted celebrations The Godfather at 50: celebrating the mob saga that raised the bar for gangster films +2 Francis Ford Coppola expected ‘The Godfather’ to be a ‘special failure’ +2 Nearly half the country requires no permit to carry a concealed weapon - and it's a growing trend Future USS Massachusetts nuclear attack submarine to be commissioned in Boston, growing movement hopes Signet hits diamond trade with refusal to buy Russian gems Load more {{title}} Most Popular A Florida man and his girlfriend had just reconciled. Then, she threw his dog off a 7th-floor balcony, police say. They thought they unearthed the world's largest potato. It turned out not to be a potato at all. Texans lined up for hours to support Ukrainian-owned bakery: 'It was like all of San Antonio showed up' A man thought he was staying in a Miami Airbnb. He was in the wrong house. Florida sports bar sells pizza ... from an ATM machine? Signet hits diamond trade with refusal to buy Russian gems Musk's 'combat challenge' to Putin prompts mockery in Russia Burger King says Russian operator 'refused' to close hundreds of restaurants Future USS Massachusetts nuclear attack submarine to be commissioned in Boston, growing movement hopes Should the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame change its name? Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email