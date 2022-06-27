Russia has defaulted on its foreign currency debt for the first time in more than a century, as tough Western sanctions designed to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine restrict its ability to pay overseas creditors.
The country has the cash but is unable to get it to creditors because sanctions have cut Russia out of international payment systems. A deadline for an overdue $100 million interest payment expired Sunday. Russian President Vladimir Putin had proposed paying creditors in rubles, which could then be converted to dollars, after the U.S. Treasury Department closed a loophole that had allowed the Kremlin to make debt payments owed to American bondholders through American banks.
Russian Sen. Vladimir Dzhabarov rejected reports of the default on Telegram, calling the West hypocritical and accusing Western banks of stealing huge amounts of Russian money.
The debt default adds to Moscow's growing isolation from the global economy and could tarnish its reputation among financial investors in a way that potentially takes years to repair, political experts say, as investors worry Russia will continue to put its foreign policy interests ahead of its creditors.
--
Why did Russia default on its foreign debt?
Russia has plenty of money - it made an estimated $100 billion from fuel exports alone in the war's first 100 days. But sanctions imposed by the United States and others have prevented it from accessing its currency reserves held abroad. (Russia's central bank had over $640 billion in foreign exchange reserves as of Feb. 18, much of it in the computers of Western central banks in cities such as New York, London and Frankfurt, Germany.)
Last week, the Kremlin tried to shift to servicing its outstanding debt in rubles, accusing the West of forcing it into an "artificial" default. None of the bonds has terms that would allow for the debt to be paid in rubles. An overdue $100 million interest payment should have been made on May 27, and the grace period of one month expired Sunday, technically triggering a default event.
--
What was happening in 1918, when Russia last defaulted?
The last time Russia defaulted on its foreign debt was in 1918, during the Bolshevik Revolution, when the Bolsheviks ousted Czar Nicholas II and refused to accept international debts accumulated during the Czarist era.
More recently, Russia defaulted on its local debt in 1998, as the country went through a financial crisis and the ruble collapsed. It recovered from that crisis with the help of international aid.
--
Will Russia's debt default have an impact on global markets?
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last month downplayed the repercussions of a Russian debt default, saying the country is "already cut off from global capital markets" because of the existing sanctions and investor flight over the war. Many investors and companies have exited their investments and left Russia since the start of the war in Ukraine in February.
It is another big black mark against Russia's international investment reputation, however, and one it could take a long time to recover from, experts say - especially considering previous examples such as Argentina, which has faced numerous defaults. A major one in the early 2000s sidelined Argentina from global markets for years.
Normally investors would look to negotiate a payment plan with the defaulting government, but they are barred from dealing with Russia's Finance Ministry because of sanctions.
--
What does Russia's debt default mean for its war on Ukraine?
Most wars over the past couple of centuries have been paid for with funds borrowed from banks or other investors, political experts Michael Allen of Boise State University and Matthew DiGiuseppe of Leiden University wrote recently.
If the war drags on, Russia's inability to borrow money could hurt its campaign, especially if European countries manage to wean themselves off Russian oil or fuel prices fall.
--
The Washington Post's Jeff Stein and Ellen Nakashima contributed to this report.