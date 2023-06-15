FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with former Russian President Boris Yeltsin in the Kremlin in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hands with former Russian President Boris Yeltsin in the Kremlin in Moscow, Dec. 31, 2000. 

 Itar Tass/REUTERS

Russia's justice ministry has started investigating a museum dedicated to the late president Boris Yeltsin as a possible "foreign agent," state media reported on Thursday.

The Yeltsin Centre in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg pays tribute to the life, work and legacy of Yeltsin, who served as post-Soviet Russia's first president from 1991 to 1999 and picked Vladimir Putin as his successor.