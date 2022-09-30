FILE PHOTO: Pieces of Lego bricks are seen in a shop in Paris

Pieces of Lego bricks are seen in a shop in Paris, France, April 5, 2016.

 Philippe Wojazer/REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW - The multi-colored toys piling up on the Russian shop shelves may look familiar. But the bright red and yellow Lego store logos have gone, replaced by Mir Kubikov, or World of Cubes.

Russian retail group IRG has unveiled plans for 65 new shops across 20 cities, to replace ones it used to run for Danish toy maker Lego, which exited the country in the wake of the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.