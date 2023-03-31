FILE PHOTO: Aerial view of the "Rust" set at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe

An aerial view of the Bonanza Creek Ranch, which was used as a set and filming location for the movie "Rust", near Santa Fe, New Mexico, March 14, 2023.  

 BING GUAN/REUTERS

David Halls, the first assistant director for the Western flick “Rust,” was sentenced to six months of probation as part of a plea deal made in connection with the deadly on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Halls appeared virtually on Friday for the sentencing hearing before a New Mexico First Judicial District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer. The 63-year-old, who served as the on-set safety coordinator, looked somber as he entered a no-contest plea to a misdemeanor charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.