The set of the movie “Rust” at Bonanza Creek Ranch, where a fatal shooting occurred on the set on Oct. 22, 2021, in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

 Sam Wasson/Getty Images/TNS

Prosecutors in New Mexico have alleged that armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed passed cocaine to someone else to avoid scrutiny of her handling of weapons on the “Rust” film set where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed.

In a new filing in New Mexico’s 1st Judicial District Court, prosecutors said a witness could testify that Gutierrez Reed transferred a “small bag of cocaine” to them following the fatal shooting of Hutchins in October 2021.