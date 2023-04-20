Alec Baldwin on the “Rust” set

Alec Baldwin

 Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office

New Mexico prosecutors have dropped criminal charges against actor Alec Baldwin in the “Rust” shooting tragedy, a dramatic reversal that comes after numerous missteps by prosecutors, according to two people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to comment.

The decision to drop the involuntary manslaughter charges comes just a few weeks after a new special prosecutor took over the case when the district attorney stepped down.