LOS ANGELES -- The details of what went horribly wrong on the New Mexico set of "Rust" will be gathered in the coming weeks through multiple public and private investigations.
But as production veterans grappled with the tragic news that cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed Oct. 22 in a gun accident on the set involving star Alec Baldwin, knowledgeable sources pointed to a number of concerning industry trends that are reflected in the behind-the-scenes story of the low-budget independent Western.
Inexperience among crew members: The huge spike in the demand for content during the past decade has stretched below-the-line talent beyond its breaking point. "In some places you can't find qualified people for these jobs so you are taking (crew) with very little experience," said a veteran producer.
Inexperience among producers: The low barrier to entry in producing for streamers who pay production costs upfront has allowed smaller companies and startups to attempt large-scale productions without adequate staff, skills or equipment. Among the seven production entities listed as backing "Rust" was Streamline Global, a company founded in 2017 to use film produced with production tax incentives as vehicles to create tax breaks for wealthy investors. Streamline Global co-founders Emily Hunter Salveson and Ryan Donnell Smith serve as executive producer and producer, respectively, on "Rust." Industry sources cite inherent problems that can occur when goals and incentives among producers are not aligned.
"We have developed new financial models to attract capital that would otherwise be unavailable to the film industry," Salveson told Variety in 2017. "Films are the byproduct of the comprehensive tax planning strategies we employ for our clients."
Complacency: Many producers and crew members have been working at the kind of a high volume and pace that can breed a sense of complacency and over-confidence in key positions.
Attorney Jeff Harris, who represented the family of Sarah Jones, the camera assistant killed in 2014 in a horrific accident on the set of indie movie "Midnight Rider," said that in his experience accidents are often the result of complacency about requirements to follow safety bulletins and protocols dangerous activities.
"You live in this fantasy land where you're fake shooting people and blowing things up," says Harris, of Atlanta-based Harris Lowry Manton, who also represented the family of "The Walking Dead" stuntman who died of a head injury on set in 2017. "It's easy to get into a false sense of complacency of 'Oh we've done this a million times.' "
Producers were quick to blame the Peak TV phenomenon for stretching the talent pool for below-the-line, craft and technical crew positions well beyond its breaking point.
The strain at every level created by the spike in the number of original scripted TV series is reverberating throughout the creative community. The pace of production has more than doubled in a decade, rising from 216 scripted series airing across broadcast and cable networks in 2010 to 532 across broadcast, cable and streaming in 2020, according to research by FX Networks.