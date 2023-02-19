DAHL-BOOKS

“James and the Giant Peach” is among the Roald Dahl books that have been modified.  

 Astrid Riecken/Washington Post

LONDON - A decision to change hundreds of words in Roald Dahl's children's books has drawn condemnation from author Salman Rushdie, who called it "absurd censorship."

His is the latest prominent voice in the heated debate sparked after a report Friday in Britain's Telegraph detailed a litany of changes by Dahl's publisher and the Roald Dahl Story Co., which manages the works' copyright and trademarks, that were designed to make the famous books more inclusive and accessible for today's readers.