A resident of the city-sanctioned homeless camp under Highway 101 in San Rafael is suing the city and the California Department of Transportation alleging that exposure to freeway noise and pollution has led to hearing loss and risk of illness.
The class-action lawsuit cites statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which states the World Health Organization recommends that noise exposure levels should not exceed 70 decibels over a 24-hour period and 85 decibels over a one-hour period to avoid hearing impairment. The CDC also says the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends workers should use hearing protection when exposed to 90 decibels or higher during an eight-hour work day.
The suit cites a CDC report that links living in proximity to a major road or highway with health effects such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, respiratory symptoms and other diseases.
The plaintiff, James Hellard, 49, alleges that the city has been "forcing" him to live under the overpass for the past two years because "living anywhere else means my survival gear will be confiscated."
Using a sound meter app on his cellphone, he recorded vehicle noise from the highway above measuring at 90 decibels and higher, the suit says.
"I am currently suffering permanent hearing loss and am inhaling dangerous amounts of freeway related gasoline exhaust due to defendants willful and wanton disregard for my welfare," the suit says.
Hellard seeks monetary relief for physical and emotional damages and property loss, as well as the ability to camp elsewhere without risk of having his belongings confiscated, according to the suit. The suit also asks that campers receive adequate hygiene amenities, earplugs and N-95 masks, among other provisions.
In an interview, Hellard said his ears ring because of the freeway noise and that he has noticed that a film that covers the surfaces of the camp area, and he believes it to be from exhaust. He complained of pests, including rats, and said there is no running water and the handwashing stations provided are not refilled with water and soap often enough.
"Our lives are at risk," he said.
Robbie Powelson, a homeless activist assisting Hellard and other residents, described the site as an "internment camp" and accused officials of negligence and false imprisonment.
"The legal community needs rise up to represent victims so they can receive just compensation and hold their persecutors accountable in a class-action lawsuit," Powelson said.