Atsuki Kitaura, manager at okonomiyaki specialty chain Chinchikurin, prepares okonomiyaki, in Hiroshima, Japan

HIROSHIMA, Japan -- When Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hosts leaders of the Group of Seven richest nations in Hiroshima this week, restaurants in the city hope to put a local speciality on the map, with a choice of fillings to cater for foreign tastes.

A gateway to tourism on the western side of Japan's main island, Hiroshima's name is forever carved in history as the first city to suffer the horror of a nuclear attack nearly 78 years ago.