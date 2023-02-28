”Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie abruptly exited the morning program mid-broadcast on Tuesday and tested positive for COVID-19.

Sheinelle Jones, who typically co-hosts the third hour of NBC’s “Today” show, informed viewers Tuesday that Guthrie “left early” because she “wasn’t feeling great” before receiving her COVID-19 test results. This marks Guthrie’s third case of the respiratory illness.