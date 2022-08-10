Jeremy Ryzhonkov was basking in the afterglow. The 11-year-old had just scored a big sale while working his lemonade stand at a busy intersection near his home in Everett, Wash. A man bought about $20 worth of snacks and drinks from Jeremy's cooler, and the boy planned to use the profits to keep building his business while sending a portion of the funds to people in war-torn Ukraine.

But suspicion started to nag at Jeremy after the customer walked away from the stand where, aside from lemonade, he sells popcorn, cotton candy and a variety of sodas, KCPQ reported. The $100 bill the man had given him didn't feel right, and its coloring seemed off. Jeremy went to a nearby gas station, where a clerk gave him the bad news.