A veterinary hospital in Scarborough, Maine, says it has been inundated with thousands of angry and threatening messages after a news story went viral about a customer who surrendered her injured puppy to the facility to save it because she couldn’t afford the $10,000 bill.
The story, which has ended poorly for both the pet owner and the puppy’s doctors, offers yet another example of how quickly social media outrage can grow, especially around controversies involving beloved animals.
The puppy, a purebred German Shepherd named Jaxx, was taken to Maine Veterinary Medical Center in May after apparently swallowing a long wooden skewer. It had pierced his internal organs from ribcage to colon, according to Sarah Mills, director of marketing and communications for the animal hospital.
By the time he was brought in to the hospital roughly one or two days later, he was feverish, in pain and septic, Mills said.
He needed emergency surgery, she said, but the pet owner didn’t have the required $10,000. Unable to get a bank loan, she elected to surrender the puppy to save him from being euthanized. He was quickly placed in a new home with a family that paid for the surgery and is recovering, Mills said.
The owner, whose identity could not be independently confirmed by the Press Herald, later contacted local TV news station WGME CBS 13 with her story.
Mullen told the station that she had called the veterinary hospital just a few hours later, having raised enough money to pay for his surgery, but that she was told the surrender was final and Jaxx was gone.
The pet hospital initially chose not to comment, Mills said, in an attempt to preserve the privacy of the pet owner, who she knew had experienced a traumatic few days.
The story was later picked up by Newsweek and other outlets and spread across social media. Maine Veterinary was unprepared for the backlash that followed.
The veterinary hospital has received hundreds of threatening, violent and expletive-laden voicemails and emails that Mills said have threatened to kill staff and their families and burn down the building.
People used the hospital’s “meet our team” tab on the website to find the names of staff, look them up on social media and threaten them there. She called the situation “very, very scary.”
The hospital received more than 3,000 calls on Wednesday alone, and ultimately staff had to turn off the phones because they were ringing nonstop, Mills said. Every call coming in was a threat.