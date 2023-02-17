Veronika Krasevych, an 11-year-old Ukrainian girl feeds a feral cat near her building destroyed by Russian military strike in the town of Borodianka heavily damaged during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, outside of Kyiv

Veronika Krasevych, an 11-year-old Ukrainian girl feeds a feral cat near her building destroyed by a Russian military strike in the town of Borodianka, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday. After her cat got lost during the attack on her building, Veronika comes every day and feeds stray cats in the same place.

BORODIANKA, Ukraine -- Eleven-year-old Veronika Krasevych crouched down in the rubble near the ruins of her home in northern Ukraine, holding out a sachet of food to two ragged cats at her feet.

Almost a year earlier, Russian shells had rained down on her family's ninth-floor apartment in the town of Borodianka, as they huddled in the basement.