Fossilized bones of a newly identified duck-billed dinosaur found in Chilean Patagonia area

A paleontologist works at the place where the fossilized bones of the "Gonkoken nanoi" were found, a newly identified duck-billed dinosaur that inhabited the Chilean Patagonian area, in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on Thursday. 

 UNIVERSIDAD DE CHILE

SANTIAGO, Chile -- A duck-billed herbivorous dinosaur roamed the ancient and remote river plains of Patagonia in southern Chile some 72 million years ago, a new study revealed on Friday.

Scientists have dubbed the dinosaur Gonkoken nanoi and say it weighed up to a metric ton and could grow to 13.12 feet in length, according to the study published in Science Advances.