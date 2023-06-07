FILE PHOTO: A large crocodile is seen on the bank of the Tarcoles River, a river with one of the highest crocodile population in the world, in Tarcoles, province of Puntarenas

A large crocodile is seen on the bank of the Tarcoles River, a river with one of the highest crocodile populations in the world, in Tarcoles, province of Puntarenas, Costa Rica. A crocodile that had been in isolation for 16 years has laid an unfertilized egg that incubated a stilborn baby croc.

MEXICO CITY — Scientists have documented the first-known instance of a “virgin birth” by a crocodile, which had been living in isolation for 16 years at Costa Rican zoo, according to a study published Wednesday.

The female American crocodile laid 14 eggs in 2018 within her enclosure, a not uncommon phenomenon among captive reptiles. The more puzzling fact, however, came after three months of incubation when one egg was found to contain a fully formed stillborn baby crocodile.