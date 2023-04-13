Supermassive black hole in the galaxy M87

The image of the supermassive black hole in the galaxy M87 originally imaged by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) collaboration in 2019 is seen on the left; and new image generated by the PRIMO algorithm using the same data set is seen on the right, in this combination handout picture.

 MEDEIROS ET AL. 2023

WASHINGTON — The 2019 release of the first image of a black hole was hailed as a significant scientific achievement. But truth be told, it was a bit blurry — or, as one astrophysicist involved in the effort called it, a “fuzzy orange doughnut.”

Scientists on Thursday unveiled a new and improved image of this black hole — a behemoth at the center of a nearby galaxy — mining the same data used for the earlier one but improving its resolution by employing image reconstruction algorithms to fill in gaps in the original telescope observations.