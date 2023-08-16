"Cinema and popcorn" a Gaza boy's wish at a rare cinema event

GAZA — With car tires, rocks and mounds of sand as seats, Palestinians of all ages have been enjoying a rare trip to the movies at a big-screen event on the Gaza beachfront.

The open-air show — with a playlist including the animated children’s comedy “Ferdinand” — was for many viewers a first experience of a projected film since the impoverished enclave’s last cinema closed more than three decades ago.