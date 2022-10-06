Senate Appropriations Committee holds hearing on defense department’s budget request on Capitol Hill in Washington

SEASIDE, California – The Panetta Institute for Public Policy has announced this year’s recipients of the 2022 Jefferson-Lincoln Awards who will be honored at a black-tie gala dinner next month.

U.S. Senators Richard Burr, R-NC, and Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, along with U.S. Representatives Adam Kinzinger, R-IL, and Bennie Thompson, D-MS, will receive the awards on Nov. 12 at the 22nd annual “Evening to Honor Lives of Public Service” to be held at The Inn at Spanish Bay in Pebble Beach.