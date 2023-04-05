Sex is a 'beautiful thing', Pope says in documentary Reuters Apr 5, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis has praised the virtues of sex in a documentary released on Wednesday, describing it as "one of the beautiful things that God has given to the human person."The 86-year-old pontiff made the comment in the Disney+ production "The Pope Answers," which captures a meeting he had last year in Rome with 10 people in their early 20s.Francis was quizzed by them on a variety of topics, including LGBT rights, abortion, the porn industry, sex, and faith and sex abuse within the Catholic Church."Sex is one of the beautiful things that God has given to the human person," he said in the documentary."To express yourself sexually is a richness. So anything that detracts from real sexual expression lessens you and depletes this richness," he said, referring to masturbation.Francis was also asked whether he knew what a "non-binary person" is, and he replied affirmatively. He repeated that LGBT people must be welcomed by the Catholic Church."All persons are the children of God, all persons. God does not reject anybody, God is a father. And I have no right to expel anyone from the Church," he said.On abortion, Francis said priests should be "merciful" towards women who have terminated a pregnancy, but said the practice remains unacceptable."It good to call things by their name. It is one thing to accompany the person who had one (abortion), quite another to justify the act," he said.The pope's remarks were published by L'Osservatore Romano, the official Vatican newspaper, which described his conversation with the young people as an "open and sincere dialog."(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Mark Heinrich) Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Russell Crowe faces evil in 'The Pope's Exorcist,' based on real-life priest Coronation roles for Prince George, Camilla's grandchildren, says Buckingham Palace British boxer Khan gets two-year ban for failed drug test +2 A girl refused to sell her goat for slaughter, then came law enforcement. Rupert Murdoch and Ann Lesley Smith call off engagement South American chefs celebrate Amazon cooking with worm chili and tree bark +3 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Daughter of ex-U.S. intelligence director sentenced to 35 years for murder Lolita may finally go free. ‘Historic’ deal clears way to move killer whale from Miami A girl refused to sell her goat for slaughter, then came law enforcement. Kevin Bacon rocked his 'Paint It Black' parody. Why's he apologizing to Mick Jagger? They thought a painting in their TV room was a fake. It sold for $850,000. John Grisham’s sequel to ‘The Firm’ coming out this fall 5 hardest state quarters to find and where Alabama ranks on that list ‘Rust’ assistant director David Halls sentenced for role in deadly on-set shooting Pete Davidson confused about the interest in his high-profile dating life Rare T-Rex skeleton to go under the hammer in Switzerland Editorial Cartoon: Chip Bok Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Steve Kelley Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email