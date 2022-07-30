Shakira tongue-trilling sound at Super Bowl?

Spanish prosecutors have called for more than eight years in prison and a fine of around $24 million for Shakira over alleged tax fraud, as the authorities push ahead with their years-long case against the Colombian pop star.

Shakira's legal woes began in 2018 when Spanish authorities accused her of evading taxes amounting to 14.5 million euros, or nearly 15 million dollars, between 2012 and 2014 - a three-year period during which she claimed she had not yet officially moved to Spain. A judge concluded last year that prosecutors had gathered sufficient evidence to pursue tax fraud charges in court.