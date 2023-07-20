FILE PHOTO: Tennis: Wimbledon

Singer Shakira in attendance for the Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev Wimbledon match at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. 

 Susan Mullane/USA TODAY Sports/

Shakira could potentially face additional fraud charges in Spain, a court near Barcelona said Thursday.

The Colombian-born pop superstar — who will soon stand trial for allegedly failing to pay 14.5 million euros ($13.9 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014 — will now be investigated for two possible cases of tax evasion from 2018.