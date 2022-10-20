FILE PHOTO: The sun sets on a frozen Mississippi River during cold weather in Alton

The sun sets on a frozen Mississippi River during cold weather in Alton, Illinois, Feb. 12, 2021.

 REUTERS FILE

Low water levels on the Mississippi River are likely to persist this winter as drier-than-normal weather is expected across the southern United States and Gulf Coast, U.S. government forecasters said Thursday.

Drought, which currently spans 59% of the country, is expected to continue or worsen in the middle and lower Mississippi River valley as well as in much of the West and the Great Plains, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center said in its winter (December-February) outlook.