Barbara Corcoran of “Shark Tank” revealed she’s the victim of a phishing scam that cost her hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The businesswoman-turned-TV-star told People she’s down $388,700 after her bookkeeper received a seemingly innocuous email about a real estate deal.
“It was an invoice supposedly sent by my assistant to my bookkeeper approving the payment for a real estate renovation,” Corcoran told the magazine. “There was no reason to be suspicious as I invest in a lot of real estate.”
The bookkeeper wired the money to the phisher on Tuesday, not realizing she hadn’t actually been interacting with Corcoran’s assistant until it was too late.
“The detail that no one caught was that my assistant’s email address was misspelled by one letter, making it the fake email address set up by the scammers,” Corcoran, 70, told People.
They only realized a mistake had been made, Corcoran said, once the bookkeeper looped in the assistant in another message.
Corcoran said she’s not expecting to get the money back.
Corcoran sold her real-estate firm, The Corcoran Group, for $66 million in 2001. She has starred as one of the sharks on “Shark Tank” since the investment reality series’ debut season in 2009.