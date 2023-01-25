The tattered paper was stashed away in a brown suede pouch, along with her father’s driver’s license, a ring and various trinkets.
Laura Carney looked down at it — her late father’s bucket list — scribbled on three pages torn from a spiral notebook. Then she glanced up at her husband.
Without a word spoken, they both knew: “I needed to finish it. This is what I’m supposed to do,” said Carney, 44.
“She had been wanting to find a way to understand her dad a little better,” said Carney’s husband, Steven Seighman. “As soon as we saw the list, it was immediately like, this is it.”
Carney uncovered the treasure in 2016 — 13 years after her father — Michael “Mick” Carney — was tragically killed by a distracted driver when he was 54. Her brother, David, was the first to spot it.
The list, Carney said, was written in 1978, the year she was born. It had 60 tasks, five of which had already been checked off — including “do a comedy monologue in a nightclub” and “see a World Series game live.” One was marked “failed” — “pay back my dad $1,000 plus interest.”
That left 54 items for Carney to complete.
Five years and 11 months after the discovery, she finally checked off the last item on Dec. 27.
“It was a thing I needed to do so I could get back in touch with my real self,” she said. “I was still carrying this grief and this trauma, and I had no idea that I was.”
The list is titled, “Things I would like to do in my lifetime!” Tasks range from relatively simple undertakings, like “swim the width of a river” and “grow a watermelon,” to more complicated endeavors, like “correspond with the pope” and “be invited to a political convention.”
Several travel goals are listed, too, including trips to New Orleans, San Diego, Las Vegas, Chicago, Paris, London and Vienna, among other destinations.
At first, looking at the list was daunting — particularly since several tasks were seemingly impossible (mainly, “talk with the president”). Still, Carney was undeterred.
Carney was 25 when her father was hit by a 17-year-old driver who ran a red light while chatting on a cellphone in Limerick, Pa. At the time, Carney was an aspiring writer and living in New York City. She and her husband are now based in Montclair, N.J.
In the immediate aftermath of her father’s death, “I didn’t talk about it,” Carney said. “I really had some shame about it, because it felt like such an undignified way to die.”
A few years later, though, she became an activist for safe driving, writing articles about the subject, fundraising and giving talks and interviews. She met a group of people “who were trying to do something to solve what had become a much more common way to die,” Carney said.
While she felt a sense of purpose being an activist, the trauma of her father’s death lingered. For Carney — who is a freelance writer and copy editor — the bucket list was an unexpected opportunity to work through her pain and reconnect with her dad.
“I found a way to keep his spirit alive in my life,” she said. “I think I was always meant to do this; I just don’t think I would have had the courage to take it on if this list hadn’t fallen in my lap.”
Initially, she gave herself a four-year deadline, hoping to cross off the last task by 2020. The coronavirus pandemic — which derailed travel prospects — pushed her plan back two years.
When she first got the list, she pulled up her calendar and crafted a tentative timeline. She put off the pricier items — including going to the Super Bowl and visiting Europe — as well as the item that scared her most: “Drive a Corvette.”
“The first couple ones that I did happened organically,” Carney explained, adding that she had already signed up for a marathon, which allowed her to check “run 10 miles straight” off the list.
Another item she completed early on was “talk with the president.” She learned that President Jimmy Carter — who would have been president when Carney’s father wrote the list — taught Sunday school in Georgia. She flew there to meet him.
For some of the items on the list, Carney used “poetic license,” she said. For instance, one task is “sing at my daughter’s wedding.”
“The way we honored him at my wedding was we drank a cabernet that he had purchased in 1978,” said Carney, adding that he had left a note on the bottle, which said “open on Laura’s wedding day.”
“It had been sitting there, waiting. As a writer, I was thinking, well, our bellies were singing,” said Carney.