Pompeii turns to hungry sheep to protect ancient ruins from grass

Sheep graze the grass Tuesday as part of an initiative to protect ancient ruins from growing green in unexcavated areas of the archaeological site in Pompeii, Italy.

 REUTERS

POMPEII, Italy — A flock of grazing sheep is helping archaeologists to preserve the ancient ruins of Pompeii, the Roman city that was buried under meters of pumice and ash in the calamitous eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79.

Archaeologists have uncovered only around two thirds of the 163-acre site at Pompeii since excavations began 250 years ago.