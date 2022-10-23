SPAIN-ANIMALS/

A man holds the mouth of a sheep in a flock during the annual sheep parade, during which shepherds exercise their right to use traditional migration routes for their livestock from northern Spain to winter grazing pasture land in the southern areas of the country, on the streets of Madrid, Spain, October 23, 2022. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

MADRID -- Sheep replaced cars on the streets of Madrid Sunday as shepherds following ancient herding routes led their flocks through the center of the Spanish capital to southerly pastures for winter grazing.

Locals and tourists lined the route and watched as thousands of sheep walked through the city, the bells around their necks providing a noisy soundtrack.