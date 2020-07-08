Fox News veteran Shepard Smith, who abruptly departed the network last year, will host a news program on CNBC starting this fall.
“The News with Shepard Smith” will air at 7 p.m. on weeknights, the network announced Wednesday. “We’re thrilled that Shep, who’s built a career on an honest fight to find and report the facts, will continue his pursuit of the truth at CNBC,” network chairman Mark Hoffman said in a statement.
The hour-long program will cover the day’s biggest stories, replacing an hour of what CNBC dubbed as entrepreneurial reality programming that includes shows like “Shark Tank,” “The Profit” and “Jay Leno’s Garage.” Those programs, which currently run between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m., will start an hour later with the hope that Smith’s lead-in will boost ratings, according to an executive familiar with the network’s plans.
Smith had long been a primary figure of Fox News’s news programming, having been one of co-founder Roger Ailes’s first hires to the network when it launched in 1996. But in recent years, Smith became a frequent target of attacks of President Donald Trump and departed in October amid an atmosphere of internal conflict, which included an exchange of on-air barbs with opinion host Tucker Carlson.
At the time, Smith divulged little about what sparked his sudden departure, only saying the decision to leave was his alone.
Smith had discussions with both broadcast and cable news networks about his next home. CNBC reached out to Smith shortly after his departure from Fox News, according to a CNBC executive close to the discussions.
Smith will also be CNBC’s chief general news anchor and chief breaking general news anchor.