Alabama's Morgan County Sheriff's Office estimates that the state law eliminating the requirement for a permit when carrying a concealed handgun, which took effect Jan. 1 but was anticipated before then, has cost the department more than a quarter million dollars over the last two years, and other sheriffs' offices are also feeling the pinch.

Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, said financial help is on the way, but law enforcement officials fear that help will fall far short of replacing lost revenue from the declining sale of pistol permits.