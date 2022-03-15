CLEVELAND, Ohio – Dolly Parton wants off the ballot. Dionne Warwick doesn’t care about being inducted. Even Jay-Z suggested last year that it might be time for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to change its name.
When the artists being nominated and inducted are questioning their own “rock and roll” credentials, does the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have a fundamental problem?
“I’m not rock and roll,” Dionne Warwick, who is nominated for the second straight year, said during a recent appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live.” “I feel now...they should rename Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and call it the Music Hall of Fame, and now that they bring so many other genres into it, why not?”
If Warwick’s words didn’t make enough waves, Parton certainly did when she said she would “bow out” of her nomination.
“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” Parton wrote on social media. “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out. I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I’m ever worthy.”
The debate over what constitutes rock and roll is nothing new. It’s been going on since the Rock Hall began in 1986 and heated up further when the museum began inducting hip-hop artists in 2007. But rarely have artists who are on the current ballot questioned their qualifications.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has yet to comment on Parton withdrawing her nomination. But the country legend shocking words lit a fuel under many longtime Rock Hall critics who feel the museum should narrow its focus.
“Well, Dolly Parton just blew my mind,” Dee Snider, frontman for heavy metal band Twisted Sister, wrote on Twitter. “Recognizing she is (amazing but) NOT rock ‘n’ roll, she has turned down her Rock Hall nomination! She doesn’t want to take recognition away from an actual rock artist! THANK YOU MISS PARTON!”
Snider is one of many rock music enthusiasts who feel the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame should focus almost exclusively on music that defined an FM radio format created in the 1970s now known as classic rock. That mindset tends to ignore the fact that rock and roll, a genre that dates back to the late 1940s, grew out of various other genres such as gospel, jazz, blues, boogie-woogie, rhythm and blues and, yes, country music. But that’s beside the point.
The views of a Dee Snider or a Dionne Warwick, no matter their motivations, suggest the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has a branding issue that can be solved in one of two ways. In Snider’s world, this year’s ballot would be populated by bands like Boston, Bad Company, Peter Frampton, Three Dog Night, The Guess Who and Foreigner. Heck, maybe even Twisted Sister would get some love.
You can argue whether or not those bands are worthy of Hall of Fame status. But what’s clear is that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame itself appears to have moved on from any scenario that doesn’t move the needle in mainstream circles.
There’s a certain cache that comes with having a Jay-Z, Eminem or Dolly Parton on your ballot. Just go ahead and count the number of media outlets that covered last year’s induction with Jay-Z in the headline compared to, say, 2016 when an All-Star Jam led by Chicago and Cheap Trick closed the show.
Maybe that shouldn’t matter to fans. But it has to for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It’s something John Sykes all but admitted when he became the chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in 2020.
“I have told the board and all our committees that we have an ongoing commitment to honor the artists who really created the sound of youth culture,” Sykes told Billboard. “That means rock and roll as well as hip-hop, R&B and rap. In order to be relevant, the Rock Hall has to evolve with the music that is impacting youth culture. That was the platform that the Hall was built on in the first place.”