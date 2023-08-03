FILE PHOTO: Singer Lizzo performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York

Singer Lizzo performs on NBC’s “Today” show in New York City on July 15, 2022.

 BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

Grammy-winning singer Lizzo on Thursday denied claims made in a lawsuit filed by three of her former dancers that she created a hostile work environment by engaging in denigrating behavior and body-shaming, calling the accusations “false” and “outrageous.” Lizzo’s response on the social media platform X comes two days after the dancers filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court. It alleges harassment based on sex, religion, race and disability.

In addition to Lizzo, whose hit singles include “Juice” and “Truth Hurts,” the lawsuit names her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc and Shirlene Quigley, the captain of her dance team, as defendants.