GOLDENS1

A sea of golden retrievers congregated at the birthplace of the breed’s first litter in the Scottish Highlands. The first golden retrievers were born in 1868.

 provided by Ollie Sheppard

What happens when 500 extra-large lap dogs converge in one place? (Golden retrievers technically aren’t lap dogs, but try telling them that.)

The answer is you get a chaotic crowd of eager-to-please golden-coated canines sitting on command, rolling over and chasing tennis balls with abandon in the Scottish Highlands. And while the humans they arrived with often have a lot in common, the pups are the focus of the “Guisachan Golden Gathering” — an event hosted by the Golden Retriever Club of Scotland.