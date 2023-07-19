What happens when 500 extra-large lap dogs converge in one place? (Golden retrievers technically aren’t lap dogs, but try telling them that.)
The answer is you get a chaotic crowd of eager-to-please golden-coated canines sitting on command, rolling over and chasing tennis balls with abandon in the Scottish Highlands. And while the humans they arrived with often have a lot in common, the pups are the focus of the “Guisachan Golden Gathering” — an event hosted by the Golden Retriever Club of Scotland.
The purpose of the five-day summer festival is to celebrate the breed on the grounds where the first golden retriever puppies were born in 1868. For people who have a deep and abiding love for golden retrievers, travel was no obstacle to be able to celebrate the 155th anniversary of the breed.
“People do tend to talk to each other’s dogs more than anything,” said Ollie Sheppard, who drove with his fiancée, Michelle Potter, nearly 500 miles from Lichfield, England to Cannich, Scotland, to attend the gathering with their 2-year-old golden, Margo.
This year’s event — which ran from July 10 to July 14 — saw people traveling from places including the United States, New Zealand, Australia, Canada and South Africa. Many of them decided to take their pooches along for the journey.
Kelly Sisco and her husband, Tim, are golden retriever breeders who made the trip from Fair Grove, Missouri, where they live with 11 golden retrievers of their own. When they heard about the event, right away, “we decided we were going to go,” she said.
Sisco wasn’t able to bring her dogs to Scotland, but being around 500 flaxen-haired, floppy-eared pups all sniffing each other was everything she had hoped for.
“To know that the first golden retrievers ran on these grounds, practiced on these grounds and trained on these grounds is nothing short of incredible for those of us who are so invested in this breed,” Sisco said.
Golden retrievers, in addition to being the third most popular breed in the United States, are often selected as service dogs because of their size, temperament and ability to learn skills quickly. Thousands of the pups are also participating in a longitudinal research study to support science and their fellow canine.
The gathering happens every five years at what remains of the “Guisachan House,” which is the ancestral home of the Golden Retriever in the Scottish Highlands.
The first litter was bred by Dudley Coutts Marjoribanks, also known as Baron Tweedmouth, a Scottish businessman who owned the Guisachan mansion.