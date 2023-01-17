Mega Millions lottery jackpot winning ticket sold in Maine

Hometown Gas & Grill owner Fred Cotreau poses for a photo at his store, where a single winning ticket for a Mega Millions lottery jackpot of at least $1.35 billion, the second largest jackpot in U.S. history, was sold, according to lottery organizers, in Lebanon, Maine, Saturday.

 AMANDA SABGA/REUTERS

The still-unknown holder of the $1.35 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket at Hometown Gas and Grill in Lebanon overcame two huge hurdles by winning on Friday the 13th with odds of one in 302.6 million.

But the biggest hurdles may be yet to come. Winners usually feel jubilation quickly followed by anxiety and fear about how their lives and relationships might change. The best thing initially is to keep anonymous until you sort out your strategy.