Former England and Lazio soccer player Paul Gascoigne used to terrify defenders in his playing days but now is fearful of confronting snakes when he starts life as a castaway on Italy’s “Isola dei Famosi” (Celebrity Island) reality television show.
The 53-year-old will appear on the show, starting March 12 on Italian network Mediaset, which follows a similar format to the international hit “Survivor.”
Celebrity contestants are challenged to survive on a deserted island with basic equipment, with one competitor being eliminated each week before the final few survivors compete to be named winner.
For Gascoigne, who is currently self-isolating in a Milan hotel before flying to Honduras to take part in the series, there is only one thing to be afraid of.
“Snakes. I’m terrified of them. Anything else I can take on,” he told Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.
“I thought it would be a holiday, but now I’ve seen the format, I don’t think it will be.”
Gascoigne is a familiar and popular figure in Italy thanks to three injury-disrupted years at Serie A club Lazio between 1992 and 1995, a period he remembers fondly.
“I adored those fans. When I watch their matches, the chants come back to mind,” he said.
“The Lazio fans were extraordinary with me. I had three and a half fantastic years in Rome, despite the injuries.
“The most beautiful memories are the goal I scored against (AS) Roma in the derby and the one against Pescara where I went past four defenders.”