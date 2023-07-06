japan-softserve

Satoko Shimada poses with her handmade sign at a coffee shop in Japan.

 Japan News-Yomiuri

TOTTORI, Japan — The wonderfully symmetrical swirl of the soft-serve ice cream cone is part of its appeal. But when a sub for the usual cone maker couldn’t keep hers straight — and even put up a makeshift sign asking customers for their understanding — it went viral on social media with voices of sympathy.

Satoko Shimada, the manager of the Hatto Michi-no-Eki roadside rest area in Yazu, Tottori prefecture, was called into action when the manager of a coffee shop who usually makes the cones had the day off, but couldn’t seem to form the perfect swirl.