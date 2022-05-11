Soldier dies after bear attacks during training at Alaska military base, officials say By Maddie Capron The Charlotte Observer May 11, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A bear attacked a U.S. Army soldier during a training exercise at an Alaska military base, and the soldier died from the injuries, officials said.The soldier died Tuesday, May 10, at the military base in Anchorage, officials from the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson said.“The Soldier was part of a small group training in Training Area 412,” officials said in a news release. “The name of the Soldier is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.”The training area was shut down for all recreational activities for Alaska Wildlife Troopers to search for the bear, officials said.About 30,000 bears roam Alaska, according to the state’s Department of Fish and Game. Brown bears and grizzlies are found “nearly everywhere” in the state, wildlife officials said.They’re curious creatures and usually avoid people, officials said. However, bears can become dangerous when defending their young or searching for food.“Most bears are interested only in protecting food, cubs or their ‘personal space,’” officials said. “Once they feel there is no threat, they will move on.”Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson did not disclose additional information on why the attack happened. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Puffed with pride: Cuba's legendary hand-rolled cigars post record sales in 2021 Black hole hunters cast gaze at center of the Milky Way galaxy Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexual assaulting woman in Boston Fire season drives demand for July 4 drone shows to replace fireworks +2 Woman tells trial that celebrity chef Mario Batali groped her at Boston bar {{title}} Most Popular William Shatner, experts weigh in on UFO phenomena in ‘A Tear in the Sky’ documentary Carl the Rooster, Mississippi town's icon, killed and dumped in parking lot Woman tells trial that celebrity chef Mario Batali groped her at Boston bar Fred Savage fired from 'The Wonder Years' reboot over misconduct claims At secret show, Dave Chappelle recounts meeting attacker, shares rationale Carl the Rooster, Mississippi town's icon, killed and dumped in parking lot ‘Diet Coke was spewing everywhere’: Alligator crashes a pre-birthday party in Florida NYT changes Wordle answer in wake of leaked Supreme Court draft opinion Dave Chappelle tackled on stage during performance for Netflix is a Joke festival A prison guard adopted a dog. When it nipped, he killed it, sheriff says. Editorial Cartoon: Steve Breen Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email