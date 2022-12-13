ENTER-MUS-SWIFT-TOUR-TICKTES-GET

Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 20 in Nashville, Tennessee.

 TNS

Taylor Swift fans who are registered as “verified” may have a second shot at tickets to her “Eras Tour” as Ticketmaster tries to make things right after its website crashed last month amid an onslaught of orders.

Those verified fans were informed by email Monday that they would be individually invited to put dibs on a purchase request by Dec. 23, with a two-ticket limit. The move came after the singer’s team urged the seller to make up for crashing when fans flooded the website seeking tickets.