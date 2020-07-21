CHICAGO _ "Caddyshack," released 40 years ago this week, tells the story of the working-class caddies, slobs, wise-asses and nouveau riche who clash with the calcified swells of a country club. It's one of those Chicago-ish classics anyone in Chicago -- OK, anyone in the 21st century -- need never watch again. Would you actually miss "The Blues Brothers," or "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," or the entire John Hughes oeuvre, if it were yanked out of circulation? Some things have seeped so deeply into Chicago's cultural water table, they play like second languages.
"Caddyshack," however, as freewheeling, unpretentious, as obsessed with class war as modern America, is that rare over-quoted and over-watched Chicago movie demanding another look now.
1. "Caddyshack" was directed by Harold Ramis, who grew up in Rogers Park and died at home in Glencoe in 2014. He made his career -- "Animal House," "Ghostbusters," "Stripes" -- on movies about irreverent guys facing down an establishment. "Caddyshack," his first directing job, was based on the stories from the Murray brothers of Wilmette -- Bill, Brian, et al. They caddied public courses in Evanston and at Indian Hill Club, a private course in Winnetka.
2. So, "Caddyshack," though inspired by Illinois, was set in Nebraska and shot in Florida.
3. The concept for "Caddyshack" was sold as "Animal House" on a golf course -- "Animal House" being a still-fresh blockbuster co-written by Ramis and Doug Kenney. Initially, though, Ramis pitched a very different comedy, about the American Nazi Party's attempt to march through Skokie in 1978.
4. "Caddyshack" may be signature Bill Murray, but older brother Brian Doyle-Murray was more involved. Bill spent a short time on the set. Brian provided the idea, co-wrote the screenplay (with Ramis and Kenney), then played the manager of the caddy shack. When the film was released, he had just become a featured player (and Weekend Update anchor) for "Saturday Night Live."
5. Brian based Lou Loomis, his character, on Lou Janis, an Indian Hill caddy master. According to "Cinderella Story," Bill Murray's 1999 golf memoir, Janis would "bet on anything." In the movie, Loomis wagers that a member will pick his nose and eat it. (He wins.)
6. As early as the mid-'70s, Bill Murray was performing variations of his character Carl Spackler -- his side-talking, imbalanced, philosophical groundskeeper -- as a cast member at Second City.
7. ABC News once asked the Dalai Lama if, as Spackler recounts, his holiness offered caddies a promise of "total consciousness" upon death, in lieu of a tip. Answer: The Dalai Lama does not golf. Fox News also later asked the Dalai Lama about "Caddyshack." He had never heard of it.
8. After Ramis died, Barack and Michelle Obama issued a statement of appreciation, including the hope that Ramis, upon death, "received total consciousness."
9. I had forgotten how loose-limbed "Caddyshack" becomes, to a point of anarchy. At least four styles of comedy clash, between Murray (absurdist), Rodney Dangerfield (nightclub one-liners), Chevy Chase (snark) and Ted Knight (sitcom rage). Chase's golf pro never keeps score, there's a random Busby Berkeley tribute, a priest declares that there is no God ...
10. I don't know if it was intentional but the pinkish sunburn on Knight is the exact color of the salmon that a stuffy institution like fictional Bushwood Country Club would serve regularly.
11. That infamous pool evacuation scene -- a Baby Ruth candy bar lands in the water and gets mistaken for something more scatalogical -- was inspired by an actual prank that had been played while the Murray brothers attended Loyola Academy in Wilmette.
12. That scene, shot four years after the release of "Jaws" (and borrowing John Williams' iconic score) is remarkably faithful to Steven Spielberg's staging. Ramis keeps the camera at the water line, waves swamp the lens, and the stampede out of the water is ugly, out of focus at times.
13. Baby Ruths do not float in water.
14. Early in the film, Brian Doyle-Murray's cranky caddy wrangler explains to his unruly charges that they need to buckle down and stop screwing around. The club would just as soon replace them with cheap, less mouthy golf carts. Indian Hill still has live caddies.
15. I visited Indian Hill the other day. It reminded me of New England. The buildings, vaguely colonial, were tasteful, the club house less opulent than the neighborhood homes. The lobby was cute and fusty, like a drawing room no one uses. Caddies wore COVID masks, and the caddy shack from the Murrays' days is still there -- white-painted brick, green trim, like a Nantucket coffee house.